HADLEY - Verna M. "Sue"(nee Halverson)September 22, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wayne; dearest mother of Tamara McDonnell, Mark (Julie), Pamela (Jeff) Czyz and Patricia Gunner; beloved grandmother of Jonathan McDonnell, Carrie, Allison and Michael Hadley, Jeffrey and Andrew Czyz and Alexandra, Henry, Elizabeth and Violet Gunner; dear sister of Karen (late Jon) Nelson, Johnny Halverson, the late Donald (Ruth) Halverson and late Sonja (late Jay) Underhill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals-on-Wheels of East Aurora, 374 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 or FISH of East Aurora, 960 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2020.