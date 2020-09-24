HADLEY - Verna M. "Sue" (nee Halverson) September 22, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wayne; dearest mother of Tamara McDonnell, Mark (Julie), Pamela (Jeff) Czyz and Patricia Gunner; beloved grandmother of Jonathan McDonnell, Carrie, Allison and Michael Hadley, Jeffrey and Andrew Czyz and Alexandra, Henry, Elizabeth and Violet Gunner; dear sister of Karen (late Jon) Nelson, Johnny Halverson, the late Donald (Ruth) Halverson and late Sonja (late Jay) Underhill; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Meals-on-Wheels of East Aurora, 374 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 or FISH of East Aurora, 960 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com