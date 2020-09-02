STRIBLE - Verne C. Jr. "Skip"
Of Niagara Falls, at the age of 71, died peacefully at his home on August 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He joyfully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as he made his journey home. Verne is survived by his three children Heather (Chris) Slipko of Buffalo, Jaime (Shaun) Applegate of Tonawanda and Jon (Kristine) Strible of Amherst; grandchildren Audrey, Elias, Cecilia, Faye, Morgan, Vera, Eleanor, Maris, Theo. Brothers and sisters Saundra (Keith) Curry, Steven Strible, Jeffrey Strible and his former wife and dear friend Robin Hofschneider of East Amherst. Verne was born on May 24, 1949 in Buffalo to the late Verne Sr. and Thelma Strible. Verne graduated from the University of Akron in 1972 with a degree in Marketing and later recieved his Master's from UB in Finance. After retiring from a successful career in Finance, Skip remained very active volunteering with many local organizations and devoting time to his nine grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering at the Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getsville on Friday, from 1-2 PM where a Celebration of his Life, will immediately follow. The Service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. Please reach out to the family for a link. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Your online condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
