CROMER - Vernice Leona

December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Walter (Jap) Cromer. Loving mother of Joel McKinnon and Matthew Cromer, late Marshawn McKinnon. Grandmother of two; sister of five; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Wake 5 PM, Funeral 7 PM, at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue. Internment Bath National Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.