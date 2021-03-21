Menu
Veronica C. "Ronnie" BLUMAN
BLUMAN - Veronica C. "Ronnie"
Of Lake View, NY, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Bluman; loving mother of John (Elizabeth) Bluman, Debbie (David) Asboth, Melissa (Jeff) Caughel and the late Donald W. Bluman, Jr.; sister of Bernice (Richard) Valtin and the late Marcia Ryszka; also survived by ten grand, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Ronnie was the owner and operator of the Angola Flower Shop for over 25 years, and enjoyed playing golf with friends.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St, Angola, NY
Mom we love you.
Missy Caughel
March 22, 2021
Missy Mom and Me
Debbie and Dave Asboth
March 22, 2021
Mom glowing with her NEW look!
Debbie
March 22, 2021
My sympathies to John and the whole Bluman family. This is never a good time, but, we bounce back, and, make her proud.
Ken Gill
March 21, 2021
Sincerest sympathy to Ronnie´s family. Knew her from McMahon High School and, of course, Angola Flower Shop.
Mary Ann Ball Jankowski
March 21, 2021
