BLUMAN - Veronica C. "Ronnie"

Of Lake View, NY, March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Bluman; loving mother of John (Elizabeth) Bluman, Debbie (David) Asboth, Melissa (Jeff) Caughel and the late Donald W. Bluman, Jr.; sister of Bernice (Richard) Valtin and the late Marcia Ryszka; also survived by ten grand, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Ronnie was the owner and operator of the Angola Flower Shop for over 25 years, and enjoyed playing golf with friends.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.