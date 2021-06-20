HUDSON - Veronica
(nee O'Keefe)
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Born on October 13, 1933 in London, England and passed peacefully in her sleep, on Friday, June 11th, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late James Hudson; mother of Michael Hudson and Marybeth Heick; grandmother of Tyler (Hudson) Fisher, Nathan Ligammare, and Finley Heick; daughter of the late Michael and Mai (nee Dempsey) O'Keeffe; survived by sister-in-law, Margaret Hudson, and nieces and nephews, and many friends and acquaintances; also survived by cousins in Ireland, Kevin (Breda) Hudson, Marie (Micheal) Mills, Margaret (Mag) O'Neill and in England, Bridget (Jack) Hampson, and David (Carol) Quinn, and their families. Veronica traveled to the United States from England in 1959 to have an adventure and she soon realized the American dream of owning a business. She opened and operated a hair salon on Delaware Avenue, Veronica of London. After which she and her husband, Jim, settled in Orchard Park with their children. Later, Veronica and Jim enjoyed another business venture, Glory Be Gifts, in the Village of OP, with friends, Jim and Annette Schwabel. Veronica's experiences in England during WWII led her to be vigilant about freedom, democracy, and the plight of oppressed peoples around the world. Veronica loved to read and was well versed in discussions of religion and politics. One of her favorite quotes is, "God isn't a religion - He's a relationship." Her quick wit and Irish sense of humor will be sorely missed. No matter what the circumstance she always had a good comeback with a bit of wisdom that left you smiling. Her legacy includes Mother Teresa's Mission, Doctors Without Borders
, Boys Town, St. Jude's
Hospital, and The Buffalo City Mission. It is Veronica's request that there be no services, no mourners, and no flowers, that instead, everyone should love each other, help each other, and when able, to pay it forward. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.