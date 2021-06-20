So Sad. Lost my very close friend Veronica HUDSON from USA. I met her back in 76 when I was keeping an eye on her mother who was very old and living on her own in Crystal Palace London. One day Veronica was visiting from USA. We became very close and over time considered us as family. Always making us welcome and inviting us to America with her husband Jim and family. God bless you Veronica. May you rest in peace with Jim. You guys will always be remembered with love and affection xxx

Dave and Carol Quinn June 21, 2021