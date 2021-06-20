Menu
Veronica HUDSON
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
HUDSON - Veronica
(nee O'Keefe)
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Born on October 13, 1933 in London, England and passed peacefully in her sleep, on Friday, June 11th, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late James Hudson; mother of Michael Hudson and Marybeth Heick; grandmother of Tyler (Hudson) Fisher, Nathan Ligammare, and Finley Heick; daughter of the late Michael and Mai (nee Dempsey) O'Keeffe; survived by sister-in-law, Margaret Hudson, and nieces and nephews, and many friends and acquaintances; also survived by cousins in Ireland, Kevin (Breda) Hudson, Marie (Micheal) Mills, Margaret (Mag) O'Neill and in England, Bridget (Jack) Hampson, and David (Carol) Quinn, and their families. Veronica traveled to the United States from England in 1959 to have an adventure and she soon realized the American dream of owning a business. She opened and operated a hair salon on Delaware Avenue, Veronica of London. After which she and her husband, Jim, settled in Orchard Park with their children. Later, Veronica and Jim enjoyed another business venture, Glory Be Gifts, in the Village of OP, with friends, Jim and Annette Schwabel. Veronica's experiences in England during WWII led her to be vigilant about freedom, democracy, and the plight of oppressed peoples around the world. Veronica loved to read and was well versed in discussions of religion and politics. One of her favorite quotes is, "God isn't a religion - He's a relationship." Her quick wit and Irish sense of humor will be sorely missed. No matter what the circumstance she always had a good comeback with a bit of wisdom that left you smiling. Her legacy includes Mother Teresa's Mission, Doctors Without Borders, Boys Town, St. Jude's Hospital, and The Buffalo City Mission. It is Veronica's request that there be no services, no mourners, and no flowers, that instead, everyone should love each other, help each other, and when able, to pay it forward. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
The boys and I are forever grateful to have had the time we did with you before you were taken away from us. So many laughs, holidays, trips, and many many meals together. So many beautiful memories we will cherish forever and hold them dear to our hearts. Love always, MB, Nate and Finn. xxx
The boys and I are grateful to have had the time we did with you before you were taken away from us. So many laughs, trips, holidays, meals, and lovely memories were made and we will forever be grateful and hold them dear to our hearts. Rest in Peace Mom, we love you. MB, Nate, and Finn.xxx
Mary Hudson Heick
Family
September 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. 28 years of friendship will never be forgotten.
bob and mary ann fisher
Family
July 11, 2021
So Sad. Lost my very close friend Veronica HUDSON from USA. I met her back in 76 when I was keeping an eye on her mother who was very old and living on her own in Crystal Palace London. One day Veronica was visiting from USA. We became very close and over time considered us as family. Always making us welcome and inviting us to America with her husband Jim and family. God bless you Veronica. May you rest in peace with Jim. You guys will always be remembered with love and affection xxx
Dave and Carol Quinn
June 21, 2021
Veronica, a beautiful lady inside and out......we will forever hold you in our hearts. You are now back with Jim and eternal peace wrapped in the arms of God. We will miss our twice weekly phone calls where we fix the world, I will miss all your Irish sayings...."more power to your Elbow " and especially "may you be in heaven half hour before the Devil knows your dead". Love always and forever Kevin, Breda Hudson and family. Dublin. Ireland Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. (May she rest in peace)
Breda Hudson
Family
June 20, 2021
