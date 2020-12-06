Susan, I'm so glad I got to know your mother from attending several recent gatherings of EAHS friends (class of 1948) for their monthly lunch at the Iron Kettle. I started going with my mom (Jane Cotton), Elaine Rickettson and Shirley Jackson. She was so kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Linda (Cotton) Ferraro December 6, 2020