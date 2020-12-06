Menu
Veronica J. BROOKS
BROOKS - Veronica J. (nee Hall)
December 2, 2020, age 91. Wife of the late Gerald G. Brooks; dear mother of Thomas A. Brooks and Susan A. Brooks; daughter of the late Lucille Hall; sister of Patricia Hall, late David Hall, and late Bradley Hall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Veronica was a telephone switchboard operator, volunteered for Red Cross as a driver and she was an avid bridge player and book club enthusiast. No prior visitation. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Susan, I'm so glad I got to know your mother from attending several recent gatherings of EAHS friends (class of 1948) for their monthly lunch at the Iron Kettle. I started going with my mom (Jane Cotton), Elaine Rickettson and Shirley Jackson. She was so kind and had a wonderful sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Linda (Cotton) Ferraro
December 6, 2020