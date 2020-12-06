BROOKS - Veronica J. (nee Hall)
December 2, 2020, age 91. Wife of the late Gerald G. Brooks; dear mother of Thomas A. Brooks and Susan A. Brooks; daughter of the late Lucille Hall; sister of Patricia Hall, late David Hall, and late Bradley Hall. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Veronica was a telephone switchboard operator, volunteered for Red Cross as a driver and she was an avid bridge player and book club enthusiast. No prior visitation. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.