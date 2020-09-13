LEWIS - Veronica (nee Reed)
Of Clarence, entered into rest, September 6, 2020. Beloved wife of John H. Lewis; devoted mother of Denise C. Szymanski, Devorah C. (Dawn) Crawford and Laura D. Bradshaw; step-mpother of Lisa Lewis and Eric Lewis; cherished grandmother of Marielle (David) Foster, Marella (Michael) Clark, Brian Murszewski, Jordana Edenholm, Lawrissa Sullivan, Dakota Edenholm, Denver Szymanski and David Szymanski Jr.; great-grandmother to a host of great-grandchildren; preceded in death by great-grandson Denzel Rollins; anticipated arrival of great-granddaughter Maya Veronica Foster; loving daughter of the late David and Alesia Reed; dear sister of Shirley (Robert) Brown and the late Frances (Cecil) Curl, Leinster (Jackie) West, Adelaide Morrison, David Reed Jr., James (Brenda) Reed, Grace (Elsworth) Gottlieb. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.