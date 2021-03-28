RICH - Veronica "Ronnie"
(nee Schmitt)
March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of 68 years to Robert Rich; loving mother of Michael (Deborah) Rich, Debora (Jeffrey) Sowinski, Julie (Darryl) Gorski and Mark (Christine) Rich; dear grandmother of Stefanie (Brian) Mooney, Jennifer (Brian) Cocco, Patricia Rich, Amy Wheeler, Robert Rich, Kaitlin Gorski, Sarah Gorski and five great-grandchildren; also survived by a sister, Mildred (Brian) Levy. Ronnie volunteered for many years with Hospice and the church fellowship at the Erie County Home/Terrace View. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Radio Ministry, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.