Veronica "Ronnie" RICH
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
RICH - Veronica "Ronnie"
(nee Schmitt)
March 19, 2021. Beloved wife of 68 years to Robert Rich; loving mother of Michael (Deborah) Rich, Debora (Jeffrey) Sowinski, Julie (Darryl) Gorski and Mark (Christine) Rich; dear grandmother of Stefanie (Brian) Mooney, Jennifer (Brian) Cocco, Patricia Rich, Amy Wheeler, Robert Rich, Kaitlin Gorski, Sarah Gorski and five great-grandchildren; also survived by a sister, Mildred (Brian) Levy. Ronnie volunteered for many years with Hospice and the church fellowship at the Erie County Home/Terrace View. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Radio Ministry, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
