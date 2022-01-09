Menu
Vicki F. MOON
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MOON - Vicki F. (nee Gaus)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Ronald A. Moon; loving mother of Richard Moon, Robin Joss, Russell (Elizabeth) Moon; cherished grandmother of six; devoted great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Kurt (Barbara) Gaus and the late Nancy (late Bernard) Baker and Santa Simon. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY (www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/donation-form/) Online condolences at: www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
