Our memories of Vic, Karen and family started in the 1960's while playing baseball with the Cheektowaga Travelers. Baseball games 3 times a week every summer, Vicky and Kurt were bat boys, wives and families in the stands cheering the team. Vic as catcher, Wally as pitcher shared a friendship that spanned the years till this day. With so many good memories on and off the playing field, we send our sincere condolences to Karen, Melinda, Justine, Vic, and Kurt

Wally and Cathie Waiss March 22, 2021