BARON - Victor F.
March 18, 2021 at age 82. Loving husband of Karen (Hansel) Baron; father of Melinda (Bob) Becker, Justine (Steve) McGregor, Victor (Zee Dale) Baron and Kurt (Julie) Baron; grandfather of Ashley (Matt), Sean (Marie), Brianna, Nicole, Scott (Karen), Kyle, Heather, Victoria (Kyle), Jordan, Cody and Nathan; greatgrandfather of Liam, Evelyn, Brooklyn, Hannah and Christian; brother of Helen Skebo, Barb Biniarz, Pauline Blair, Carol DeLattre and the late George and Martin Baron. Victor retired from Allied Chemical/Buffalo Color in 2000 after 35 years of service. He signed a professional baseball contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1958 and played for several teams finishing his professional playing career in 1966 with the Buffalo Bisons. He continued playing for 16 years with the Cheektowaga Travelers. Victor was best known for spending several years coaching hundreds of kids in youth baseball and football in the Kenmore/Tonawanda area. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY SUNDAY, MARCH 21, 2021 from 2-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor Hopkins), where prayers will be said Monday morning at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Timothy Church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Victor's memory to Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Please visit Victor's Tribute Page to share memories or condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.