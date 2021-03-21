Menu
Victor F. BARON
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
BARON - Victor F.
March 18, 2021 at age 82. Loving husband of Karen (Hansel) Baron; father of Melinda (Bob) Becker, Justine (Steve) McGregor, Victor (Zee Dale) Baron and Kurt (Julie) Baron; grandfather of Ashley (Matt), Sean (Marie), Brianna, Nicole, Scott (Karen), Kyle, Heather, Victoria (Kyle), Jordan, Cody and Nathan; greatgrandfather of Liam, Evelyn, Brooklyn, Hannah and Christian; brother of Helen Skebo, Barb Biniarz, Pauline Blair, Carol DeLattre and the late George and Martin Baron. Victor retired from Allied Chemical/Buffalo Color in 2000 after 35 years of service. He signed a professional baseball contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1958 and played for several teams finishing his professional playing career in 1966 with the Buffalo Bisons. He continued playing for 16 years with the Cheektowaga Travelers. Victor was best known for spending several years coaching hundreds of kids in youth baseball and football in the Kenmore/Tonawanda area. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY SUNDAY, MARCH 21, 2021 from 2-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor Hopkins), where prayers will be said Monday morning at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Timothy Church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Victor's memory to Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Please visit Victor's Tribute Page to share memories or condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
Mar
22
Service
10:15a.m.
Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our memories of Vic, Karen and family started in the 1960's while playing baseball with the Cheektowaga Travelers. Baseball games 3 times a week every summer, Vicky and Kurt were bat boys, wives and families in the stands cheering the team. Vic as catcher, Wally as pitcher shared a friendship that spanned the years till this day. With so many good memories on and off the playing field, we send our sincere condolences to Karen, Melinda, Justine, Vic, and Kurt
Wally and Cathie Waiss
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Vick. We new him well especially Chuck. You will be. In my prayers. Sympathy to all of your family.
Carolyn Dugan
Family
March 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn Dugan
Family
March 21, 2021
Chuck and I offer our deepest sympathy. Karen we are so sorry for you and your family. We new Vick well especially Chuck. You will be in my prayers.
[email protected]
March 21, 2021
