Victor BOVA
BOVA - Victor
Of Kenmore, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Nisbet) Bova; dearest father of Sandra A. (Michael) Hodan, JoAnn M. Gorman (Douglas P. Szary) and Victor M. Bova (Lisa Calvert); grandfather of Korilynne Hodan, Michael (Mandy) Hodan, Erika (Mary Lee) Hodan-Giurintano, Grady Gorman, Maggie Gorman, Ashley Norton and Miranda Bova; also survived by great-grandchildren; son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Gervase) Bova; brother of Joseph (late Karen) Bova, Donna (David) Matteson and the late Charles Bova, Sally (Bill) Crane and Mary Burns; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Bova was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid bowler well known to many. Arrangements were made available by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Kiebzak
Friend
July 4, 2021
Vic bowled for years at our center. He was one of the nicest gentlemen to ever have walked through our doors. Vic will be sincerely missed. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Leonard and Carol Pimm
Other
July 1, 2021
