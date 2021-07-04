BOVA - Victor
Of Kenmore, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Suzanne M. (Nisbet) Bova; dearest father of Sandra A. (Michael) Hodan, JoAnn M. Gorman (Douglas P. Szary) and Victor M. Bova (Lisa Calvert); grandfather of Korilynne Hodan, Michael (Mandy) Hodan, Erika (Mary Lee) Hodan-Giurintano, Grady Gorman, Maggie Gorman, Ashley Norton and Miranda Bova; also survived by great-grandchildren; son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Gervase) Bova; brother of Joseph (late Karen) Bova, Donna (David) Matteson and the late Charles Bova, Sally (Bill) Crane and Mary Burns; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Bova was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid bowler well known to many. Arrangements were made available by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.