ZILGME - Victor E.
Passed away after a brief illness November 30, 2020. Born March 19, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of Zigmund and Anna (Pudans) Zilgme. Victor worked for several dentists in the area after serving 5 years in the U.S. Navy, as a dental technician. He returned home with an honorable discharge, attended Erie County Community college and became a dental hygienist. His outgoing upbeat personality helped put those he met at ease during his 41 years in the dental profession. Victor enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, especially those that involved friendly banter over football. In addition to his parents, Victor is survived by his brothers, John (Karin), Richard (Pam) and William. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from across the United States, Canada and Latvia. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga where Funeral Services will be held Friday morning at 11:00 AM, family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated by the family. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Victor's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.