Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of June (nee Binner) Group; devoted father of Kathryn Santo and Victor (Jessica) Group; cherished grandfather of Addysen, Andrew and Ace Santo and Amelia and Eleanor Group; dear brother of Joseph (Carol) Group, Patricia (Richard) Ryder, Jennifer (Christopher) Coughlin and the late Tyson Group. A Celebration of Victor's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com