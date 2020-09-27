Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor J. GROUP
GROUP - Victor J.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of June (nee Binner) Group; devoted father of Kathryn Santo and Victor (Jessica) Group; cherished grandfather of Addysen, Andrew and Ace Santo and Amelia and Eleanor Group; dear brother of Joseph (Carol) Group, Patricia (Richard) Ryder, Jennifer (Christopher) Coughlin and the late Tyson Group. A Celebration of Victor's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.