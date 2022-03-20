Menu
Age 85, of Hamburg, NY, passed away on March 10, 2022. Son of the late Alfred and Maria (nee Bezzina) Miggiani; beloved father of Victor (Kien Tjay) Miggiani, Rosemarie (Michael) Pavolko, Wolfgang (Lori) and Christian Miggiani; cherished grandfather of Anna, Beth, Magdalena, Hadassah, Sebastian, Nehemiah, Ezra, Josiah, Abigail, Maria, Alea, Adam, Jaxon and Joey; five great-grandchildren; brother of Emmanuel and Anthony Miggiani and Marianne Shaw William; predeceased by a grandson, Seth Miggiani; loving companion of 38 years of Mary Jane Gier. Victor retired from the Buffalo News, as an editor after 33 years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday at SS Peter & Paul RC Church in Hamburg. Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
