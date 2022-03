MIGGIANI - Victor M.Age 85, of Hamburg, NY, passed away on March 10, 2022. Son of the late Alfred and Maria (nee Bezzina) Miggiani; beloved father of Victor (Kien Tjay) Miggiani, Rosemarie (Michael) Pavolko, Wolfgang (Lori) and Christian Miggiani; cherished grandfather of Anna, Beth, Magdalena, Hadassah, Sebastian, Nehemiah, Ezra, Josiah, Abigail, Maria, Alea, Adam, Jaxon and Joey; five great-grandchildren; brother of Emmanuel and Anthony Miggiani and Marianne Shaw William; predeceased by a grandson, Seth Miggiani; loving companion of 38 years of Mary Jane Gier. Victor retired from the Buffalo News, as an editor after 33 years of service. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday at SS Peter & Paul RC Church in Hamburg. Arrangements entrusted to the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com