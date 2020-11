SMIRNOW - VictorNovember 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tina (nee Romanowski) Smirnow; devoted father of Neil (Shana Power) and Alexis; loving grandfather of Alexander and Nicholas; son of the late Walter and Sophie (nee Duda) Smirnow; dear brother of the late Jerry (late Ida) Smirnow; also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (4125 Union Road) Monday at 10 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com