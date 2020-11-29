Menu
Victor SMIRNOW
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1950
DIED
November 25, 2020
SMIRNOW - Victor
November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Tina (nee Romanowski) Smirnow; devoted father of Neil (Shana Power) and Alexis; loving grandfather of Alexander and Nicholas; son of the late Walter and Sophie (nee Duda) Smirnow; dear brother of the late Jerry (late Ida) Smirnow; also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (4125 Union Road) Monday at 10 AM. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Share Condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Road
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
I will.miss my neighbor of over 20 plus years, always helpful and kind. Victor and Tina great people, God Bless!
PATRICIA JOHNSON
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
Victor you were a great person. You were one of my dad Tom’s dearest friends . No goodbyes just till we meet again. You always called me daughter when I would see you. Praying for your family during this sad time. The Brunn family wishes to extend our heart felt condolences to you all.
Amy Brunn Senger
Friend
November 29, 2020
Alexis,
We are so sorry to hear about your dad’s passing. We know this is a very difficult time for you and your family. You have our very deepest sympathy.
Paula and Rich S.
Paula Steinmetz
Friend
November 28, 2020
Neil and Alexis, we are writing this with a broken heart and a flood of tears. We have many fond memories of your father. I can't tell you how many times your dad and I tried to fix the problems of the world, our world, on our way to work or on Saturday afternoon having lunch, catching up with the past and discussing the present. He was so proud of the both of you, his granchildren and his dog. He always had a away of making you laugh when you were down and always had an interesting perspective on events. He was one fearless individual, if you were in a war, in a fox hole, you would want him in the fox hole with you. He is the kind of guy that would pick up a live grenade and throw it back. He was sociable and everyone would know his name when you were with him. We lost a great friend and former coworker. He will be missed and never forgotten.
Robert and Eddie Havens
Friend
November 27, 2020