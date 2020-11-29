Neil and Alexis, we are writing this with a broken heart and a flood of tears. We have many fond memories of your father. I can't tell you how many times your dad and I tried to fix the problems of the world, our world, on our way to work or on Saturday afternoon having lunch, catching up with the past and discussing the present. He was so proud of the both of you, his granchildren and his dog. He always had a away of making you laugh when you were down and always had an interesting perspective on events. He was one fearless individual, if you were in a war, in a fox hole, you would want him in the fox hole with you. He is the kind of guy that would pick up a live grenade and throw it back. He was sociable and everyone would know his name when you were with him. We lost a great friend and former coworker. He will be missed and never forgotten.

Robert and Eddie Havens Friend November 27, 2020