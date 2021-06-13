VITELLO - Victor A.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Shirley (nee Kaczor); devoted father of Doug Vitello, Scott (Jeanette) Vitello and Julee Vitello; cherished brother of the late Marie May and Viola Grubbs; dear brother in law of Norine Ransbury; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Victor was a proud US Navy veteran. Employed by the USPS as a mail carrier for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst on Friday (June 25th) at 11 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.