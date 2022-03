VITELLO - Victor A.Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Shirley (nee Kaczor); devoted father of Doug Vitello, Scott (Jeanette) Vitello and Julee Vitello; cherished brother of the late Marie May and Viola Grubbs; dear brother in law of Norine Ransbury; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Victor was a proud US Navy veteran. Employed by the USPS as a mail carrier for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst on Friday (June 25th) at 11 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com