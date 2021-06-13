Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victor A. VITELLO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
VITELLO - Victor A.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Shirley (nee Kaczor); devoted father of Doug Vitello, Scott (Jeanette) Vitello and Julee Vitello; cherished brother of the late Marie May and Viola Grubbs; dear brother in law of Norine Ransbury; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Victor was a proud US Navy veteran. Employed by the USPS as a mail carrier for 30 years. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst on Friday (June 25th) at 11 AM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Newman Center at UB
495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mike and Paula Ransbury
July 12, 2021
We will miss talking with Vic....May God bless you and your family. Lou, Terry & Brian
Lou Majchrzak
Family
June 21, 2021
The Majchrzak's
June 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Vitello family. Know that we are praying for your comfort at this time. We will always cherish our memories of "Uncle Vic". He will be missed. Sandy & Terry
Sandy & Terry Grubbs
Family
June 14, 2021
Dear Julee and family, Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your dad, Julee. Please know that we are thinking of you. Sincerely, Roger & Dennis
Dennis Stuart & Roger Seifert
June 14, 2021
Learned a lot about cars from him.
Steven Rebholz
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results