Vilma SZAKACS
SZAKACS - Vilma
(nee Egyhazy)
January 9, 2022, age 87. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Tibor Szakacs; loving mother of James (Grace) and Anthony (Joan) Szakacs; cherished grandmother of MacKenzie and Tessa; also survived by relatives in Hungary. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Thursday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vilma's name to Niagara Hospice. Share condolence at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great memories of her and Tibor from the neighborhood when I was growing up.
Kristen Henthorn Kelsey
February 6, 2022
Please accept our sincere condolences; May God rest her soul, Isten nyugtassa. - Buda Family
Laszlo Buda
Friend
January 19, 2022
Dear Tony, Joanie & family, We´re so sorry for your loss. The darker the night, the brighter the stars... Perhaps the stars are actually openings where our loved ones shine down upon us to let us know they´re happy God bless you
Susan Nolan
January 12, 2022
Your mom was such a lovely lady, James. I still miss my chats with her when we lived in our apartment. Getting to know your parents was a special part of our time there. We are so very sorry for your loss, and we wish for peace for your family.
Joanna and Chris Riley
Friend
January 12, 2022
condolences-rokonszenv to the szakacs family i had the privele]ge of meeting Vilma when she was my friend Geris neighbor onmaplegrove lovely Hungarian woman-may she R.I.P
marian barnes
Friend
January 11, 2022
My sincerest condolences on your loss. Prayers for your family
Mary Ann Deitzer
January 11, 2022
