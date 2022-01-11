SZAKACS - Vilma
(nee Egyhazy)
January 9, 2022, age 87. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Tibor Szakacs; loving mother of James (Grace) and Anthony (Joan) Szakacs; cherished grandmother of MacKenzie and Tessa; also survived by relatives in Hungary. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 AM on Thursday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vilma's name to Niagara Hospice. Share condolence at www.AMIGONE.com
.
