Vincent M. BURKE
ABOUT
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
BURKE - Vincent M.
Of Hamburg, NY on June 18, 2021. Devoted husband of Kathleen Burke; beloved father of Michael (Melissa) and Brendon (Kara) Burke; loving son of late Thomas and Elizabeth Burke; cherished grandfather of Abigail, Emma, Charlie, Elizabeth, and Penelope; dear brother of Robert (Marilynn) Burke and late Margaret (Bernard) Beach; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Saint Mary of the Lake Church in Hamburg. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Timon St. Jude High School or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Saint Mary of the Lake Church
Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy and family: so sorry for your loss. I sincerely hope your memories of Vince see you through this grieving time. May he Rest In Peace.
Debbie Swift
June 26, 2021
Dear Kathy, so very sorry for your loss. May your many memories and years together help you through this difficult time.
Dianne Scazafavo
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dear Kathy , I was surprised and saddened to hear of Vince´s death. And that we aren´t nearby to have been able to come and hug you. I´m imagining him in heaven with your mom & dad and my parents playing a wicked game of hearts I´m sending For you both. Love, Cheryl
Cheryl ( Ahrens) Buchanan
Family
June 20, 2021
What a wonderful and kind person Vince was! Hugs to you at this tough time.
Pammy and Patrick Ozimek
Family
June 20, 2021
Remember Vince as a pleasant soft spoken. easy going guy who was liked by all. Prayers be with you Vince..
Jim Mulderig ...Pittsburgh, Pa
Friend
June 20, 2021
