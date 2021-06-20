BURKE - Vincent M.
Of Hamburg, NY on June 18, 2021. Devoted husband of Kathleen Burke; beloved father of Michael (Melissa) and Brendon (Kara) Burke; loving son of late Thomas and Elizabeth Burke; cherished grandfather of Abigail, Emma, Charlie, Elizabeth, and Penelope; dear brother of Robert (Marilynn) Burke and late Margaret (Bernard) Beach; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends will be received on Monday from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Saint Mary of the Lake Church in Hamburg. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bishop Timon St. Jude High School or Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.