Vincent C. DiNATALE
DiNATALE - Vincent C.
September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of 62 years to Nancy (Viola) DiNatale; loving father of Colleen (Mark) Dixon, David (Diane Welhouse) DiNatale, Susan (William) Lee and Jeffrey DiNatale; dear grandfather of Carl Woolsoncroft, Cody, Sadie, Emily DiNatale and Andrew Dixon; brother of Sarah DiNatale; also survived by a loving extended family. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated from Holy Spirit Church (Dakota Ave.)Friday at 9 AM, followed by entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donation in Vinny's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
Dakota Ave.
