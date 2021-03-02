A true friend, great husband, father and brother. 43 years of knowing you wasn´t enough Vin! Thanks for always "getting the guys together" whenever I came home on leave or vacation since I left in 1978. Thanks for including my father as well. Getting to know you and Patti through the years was a joy. Your marriage was a testament to love and the love your children show is a testament to you two being wonderful parents. So sorry Patti, Dayna, and Vin. See you on the other side my brother. Love, Frank & Andrea

Frank Priola March 5, 2021