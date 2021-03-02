CAITO - Vincent
Age 60, of Buffalo, NY, Saturday (February 27, 2021) in Buffalo General Hospital. Husband of Patricia (Alfano) Caito; father of Vincent J. Caito, Dayna L. Caito, Mark (Jen) Ponticello, Julian and Celina Ponticello; brother of Maria Caito, and Anna (Carlo) Fatta; also surviving are many loved ones. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Vin's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In honor of Vin's life please consider making a donation to one of his favorite charities, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, SPCA, Buffalo Animal Shelter and the Food Bank of Western New York. Complete obituary and guest registry at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.