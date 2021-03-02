Menu
Vincent CAITO
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
CAITO - Vincent
Age 60, of Buffalo, NY, Saturday (February 27, 2021) in Buffalo General Hospital. Husband of Patricia (Alfano) Caito; father of Vincent J. Caito, Dayna L. Caito, Mark (Jen) Ponticello, Julian and Celina Ponticello; brother of Maria Caito, and Anna (Carlo) Fatta; also surviving are many loved ones. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Vin's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In honor of Vin's life please consider making a donation to one of his favorite charities, John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, SPCA, Buffalo Animal Shelter and the Food Bank of Western New York. Complete obituary and guest registry at Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.
I knew Vince from the hospital. I would see him every morning. We talked football and about how he was going to retire next year. And then i didnt see him for awhile. my heart breaks for his family. I will think of him always.
Allison
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was a nice guy always made you smile and made your day at a better one
Mark bochmann
March 10, 2021
Vin was an amazing person. I mean AMAZING. I have known him since grammar school. He always had something nice to say to you. He always loved talking about music, and upcoming concerts. He loved people, and he really loved his family, and friends. He had a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.
Joseph Ventura
March 7, 2021
Forty-SEVEN (not 43) years was not enough time brother. Love you. F.
Frank Priola
March 5, 2021
A true friend, great husband, father and brother. 43 years of knowing you wasn´t enough Vin! Thanks for always "getting the guys together" whenever I came home on leave or vacation since I left in 1978. Thanks for including my father as well. Getting to know you and Patti through the years was a joy. Your marriage was a testament to love and the love your children show is a testament to you two being wonderful parents. So sorry Patti, Dayna, and Vin. See you on the other side my brother. Love, Frank & Andrea
Frank Priola
March 5, 2021
My condolences to Patty and your children and your loved ones .Vinny was one of the best caring ,friendly Gentleman man I know ,Beautiful smile and Loved his Singing .I was a coworker at Materion RIP my friend
Linda Lee Cook
March 3, 2021
I have so many memories standing with Vin in front of our homes and talking about our lives, our families, and the neighborhood he cared so much about. He always had such a positive outlook. He was a man of integrity, a gentle man with a great smile and a good listener. He will be greatly missed by all. Phil Nicolai
Philip Nicolai
March 3, 2021
I'll miss you "Vin Man", We were co workers but also friends or more so brothers. We had many heart to heart conversations over the 3 plus years we worked together. Please keep a watchful over all of us down here. Rest in Peace Vinny.
Dan Bullock
March 3, 2021
Our lives are held in God's hands from beginning to end. Any may God now shine his light over the family to protect , guide and comfort those who are left behind to grieve Vinny's wonderful soul and help celebrate his wonderful life.
Deb Alfano
March 3, 2021
We are so very thankful for having had Vinny in our lives. He will always be an example of how to show love and kindness. We will treasure our memories and look forward to celebrating his life by keeping his spirit alive. Trisha,Dayna, and Vinny we will always be here to support and comfort you, but above all we love you deeply. We wish you peace.
Michele &Eddie Mas
March 3, 2021
Vin was one of the most loving, caring and sweetest men I've ever met. I will always remember the great times we had together.We will miss you dearly! Love you!
Gloria Alfano
March 3, 2021
Vinny was my first childhood friend from the west side and a brother. Wonderful childhood memories and into are adult lives. Much love and prayers for Vinny´s family, truly a wonderful man . Michael Gentile
Michael Gentile
March 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. I worked with Vinnie at Oishei Childrens hopital and he was an Awesome man with a Lovable personality. I used to call him my "Vinnie Bag of Doughnuts" from the movie My cousin Vinny. Lol. And he would sing "What's going on". We all will miss him so much. Praying for strength for your family
Jennifer
March 2, 2021
Dear Patti, Vinny & Dayna..we were absolutely heartbroken to hear of Vin's passing...my daily "walk-bys" at work are so sad now...I looked forward to saying hello to Vin on my way into work..he was such a bright light & always so optimistic & what a pillar of strength in our neighborhood as well...you are all in our thoughts & prayers always..may you rest in sweet peace Vin...Much love, Jim & Cindy Messina
Jim & Cindy Messina
March 2, 2021
Maria , Anna, patty, Vinnie , Danna, and family , we are soo very sorry for the loss of your brother, husband and father!! He was an awesome man! Soo very sad!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!!!
Connie &Frank Christopher
March 2, 2021
So incredibly sorry for your family’s loss. I enjoyed chatting with him whenever our paths crossed at work. He always made me happy with his big smile. You will be missed , sir
Paula Nappo NICU Oishei
March 2, 2021
My love, you gave me the perfect life , family and love for more than forty years and I will be forever grateful to be your wife . I will keep you close in my heart forever until I can be with you again . Rest now and watch over me and our incredible children we will be waiting for your signs of love
Trish
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Vince was a great guy who I chatted with often at Children´s. Always had a warm smile for co-workers & patients/families. Plus That man had an incredible memory for names!! Vince will be missed by many!
Debi Nurmi MRI @ OCH.
March 2, 2021
Maria,Anna and Family My deepest condolences to all of you.Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of grief.Rest In Peace Vinny.
Angela DiGiacomo Kilcoyne
March 2, 2021
Mrs Caito, Vinny, & Dayna I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your dad, he was such a kind & funny man , I have many fond memories from us growing up on Fargo and he was always happy to chat outside especially with my daughter on our walks. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
David & Theresa Cole (Grisanti)
March 2, 2021
Amazing man amazing father husband a lot of his way to do anything for everybody we will be missed rest in peace my friend God bless the family Tony and family
The Arroyo family
March 2, 2021
My heart is broken,I couldn't have worked with a better person and more friendly than Vinny.I know he is guarding the gates of heaven now.RIP my friend
Peter Gagliardo
March 2, 2021
