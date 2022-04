CENNAME - VincentEntered into eternal rest April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Martha M. (nee Angelo) Cenname; devoted father of Darryle Cenname and Dawn (Paul) Conibear; cherished grandfather of Ava Marie and Drew; also loved by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday (April 14), from 4-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Cenname served in the United States Army. Condolences may be made at www.lombardfuneralhome.com