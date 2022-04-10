Menu
Vincent CENNAME
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
CENNAME - Vincent
Entered into eternal rest April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Martha M. (nee Angelo) Cenname; devoted father of Darryle Cenname and Dawn (Paul) Conibear; cherished grandfather of Ava Marie and Drew; also loved by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday (April 14), from 4-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Cenname served in the United States Army. Condolences may be made at www.lombardfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
