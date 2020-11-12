CENNAME - Vincent
November 10, 2020, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 55 years to Catherine L. (nee Chavanne) Cenname; dearest father of Lisa Miller, Rita (Thomas) Powell, Vincent (Kimberly) Cenname and Catherine (Lawrence) Barberio; loving grandfather of Lindsey, Brooke, Catherine, Erica, Vincent, Hailey, Gemma and Gianna; loving son of the late Luigi and Silvia (nee Capuano) Cenname; dear brother of Maria (Albert) Biro, late Raymond (Nancy) Cenname, late Robert (Rebecca) Cenname, Luigi (Diane) Cenname and Antoinette (Daniel) May; loving son-in-law of the late John and Carol Chavanne; dearest brother-in-law of the late Joan Chavanne, late Ann (Joseph) Jarmusz, Jean (late Robert) Tighe, late Doris (Carl) Swan, Mary Girard, Barbara (Pete) Solovey and John (Sue) Chavanne; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, November 13th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:15 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. Interment Fourteen Holy Helpers Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made in Vincent's name to Pine Hill Fire Dept. #5, Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.