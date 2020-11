CENNAME - Vincent

November 10, 2020, age 80, of Cheektowaga, NY. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and funeral for Mr. Cenname have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Please keep the Cenname family in your prayers. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 13, 2020.