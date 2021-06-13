COURTNEY - Vincent R.
January 29, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (nee Wernet) (O'Rourke); dear father of Denise Courtney, step-father of Terry (Barb) O'Rourke and Shannon (Mike) Robertson; loving grandfather McCaeley, Teagan, Madigan, Shae, Michael and Sean; brother of Bev (McWhirter) Miserendino and the late Edmund (Sally) Courtney and Patricia McClusky; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 19, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220, at 9:30AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411. Please share condolences buffaloniagaracremation.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.