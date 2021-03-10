CUSIMANO - Vincent P.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on March 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lucille (nee LiPuma) Cusimano; devoted father of James Cusimano, Jody (Gerald) Riehle and Lillian Wasinger (John Hagerty); adored grandfather of Michelle, Melissa, Kelly, Robert, Lindsay, Kelly, Jennifer and 11 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late James and Josephine Cusimano; dear brother of Richard Cusimano and the late Sandra Cusimano, the late Salvatore (late Mae) Cusimano and the late Jessie (late Franklin) Berry. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.