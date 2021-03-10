Menu
Vincent P. CUSIMANO
CUSIMANO - Vincent P.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on March 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lucille (nee LiPuma) Cusimano; devoted father of James Cusimano, Jody (Gerald) Riehle and Lillian Wasinger (John Hagerty); adored grandfather of Michelle, Melissa, Kelly, Robert, Lindsay, Kelly, Jennifer and 11 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late James and Josephine Cusimano; dear brother of Richard Cusimano and the late Sandra Cusimano, the late Salvatore (late Mae) Cusimano and the late Jessie (late Franklin) Berry. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
god bless you mr cusimano,i waited on you for many years and you were always a vary nice man. my deepest sympathy to your family
paul pritchard acme brg.
March 11, 2021
Vinci´s was a wonderful soul. He will be missed by many.
Ann Armstrong
March 10, 2021
Remembering Mr. Vincent Cusimano; we all send our love and sympathy to his beautiful family for their loss! He was a kind soul and so loved his wife, Lucy. Prayers are coming from our family to yours to help keep you strong!
Carol Jurek
March 10, 2021
