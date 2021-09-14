Menu
VINCENT DiNATALE
DiNATALE, Vincent
A year ago today you were taken from us. We lost a husband, a father and a best friend. We miss you more than you can imagine. Life is not the same without you.
Love, your wife Nancy and children


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
dear NANCY and family ~ only today found out via bflo news that your dear VINNIE passed away. i am so very sorry. you both were so great to my parents & i appreciate you for doing that. every christmas i still set up the beautiful ceramic christmas you made for me. a lovely memory of very special people. sincere sympathy. ~ roz
ROZ mandelcorn
Friend
September 14, 2021
