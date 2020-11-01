D'AMICO - Vincent F.
September 18, 1933 - October 17, 2020. Loving husband, father, grandfather and friend at age 87, of Buffalo, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in San Diego, California. He was born to parents Dominic and Domenica D'Amico; brother of the late Carmen D'Amico (Hedy), the late Peter D'Amico (Patricia), and the late Frank D'Amico (Ida). Vincent married Gloria, the love of his life, in 1954, who survives him. Vincent is also survived by daughter Pamela and husband Connlith Keogh, daughter Julie and husband Kevin Armbruster; grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many loving cousins. Vincent grew up in Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo Technical High School in 1952. Vincent enjoyed homes in Kenmore and Amherst eventually settling in Williamsville where he raised his family. Vincent spent the last five years of his life in San Diego to be close to his grandchildren. In 1955, Vincent opened his first retail store, D'Amico's Discount House, Inc. at 924 Main Street in Buffalo, NY. The business which started with small appliances grew to a complete on-floor home furnishing line eventually becoming one of the largest furniture stores in Buffalo for its time housing 75 complete showroom displays. Earlier store outlets in Buffalo included 774 Seneca St., 1325 Main St., and 1275 Main St. before moving to the final and largest location at 3020 Baily Ave. Vincent was known for his great smile and quick wit. Devoted to his wife and family he also had a special devotion to his church and the Holy Mother Mary. The final blessing and committal service will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.