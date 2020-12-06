BART - Vincent G. "Bud"
Of the City of Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020, at the age of 70, after a brief sickness with COVID-19. Survived by his children Kim (Matt) Bart Mullikin, Dan (Miriam) and Joe (Jenni) Bart; also survived by seven grandchildren; and his wife Dodi Bart; he was the son of the late Vincent J. and Mildred I. (nee Kropp) Bart; brother of David Bart, Theresa Zak and the late Judith Smider; and brother-in-law of Raymond (late Judith) Smider. Vince was a 1968 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was self-employed as an HVAC technician. He was owner of A&B Supply in Buffalo and Upper Crust Pizza Emporium in North Tonawanda. He was an active member of the Erie County Jaycees in his earlier years and of the Knights of Columbus Good Samaritan Council in his later years. He also served as an Usher with St. Timothy's Church in Tonawanda. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy's RC Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150, or to ECMC Lifeline Foundation in Buffalo, NY. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.