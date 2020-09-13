BRIERLEY - Vincent J.
Died at home, July 25, 2020, after a fall at 92, under the care of Hospice. Vin was born February 19, 1928 to Edward E. and Ann Carney Brierley, in Niagara Falls, NY. Beloved husband of Anne C. (Flynn) Brierley; dearest father of Patrick Dennis Brierley, Margaret (Al) Criscuola of New York City and David C. (Gail) Brierley of Baltimore, MD; grandfather of Patrick Michael (Nicole) and Andrew John (Stacy); step-grandfather of Daniel Scalese; great-grandfather of Patrick Michael Jr. and Cecily Elizabeth; brother of the late Edwin, Donald and Mary Ann. Graveside Services will be held 11AM Saturday, September 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna. Please gather at the Holy Cross Office (South Park entrance) at 10:45 AM. Donations may be made in his name to Hospice Foundation WNY or Little Portion's Friary. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Goodnight dear heart, goodnight, goodnight. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.