FRYSZ - Vincent L.Of Lancaster, NY, November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of bride, Joanne (Sweet); loving father of William, Celeste and Peter; son of the late Bronisiaus and late Helen (Budaj); brother of Robert (Colette), Michael (Vida) and the late Joseph (Chris), late Edward and late Raymond. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com