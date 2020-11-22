Menu
Vincent L. FRYSZ
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1960
DIED
November 14, 2020
FRYSZ - Vincent L.
Of Lancaster, NY, November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of bride, Joanne (Sweet); loving father of William, Celeste and Peter; son of the late Bronisiaus and late Helen (Budaj); brother of Robert (Colette), Michael (Vida) and the late Joseph (Chris), late Edward and late Raymond. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
