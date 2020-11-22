FRYSZ - Vincent L.
Of Lancaster, NY, November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of bride, Joanne (Sweet); loving father of William, Celeste and Peter; son of the late Bronisiaus and late Helen (Budaj); brother of Robert (Colette), Michael (Vida) and the late Joseph (Chris), late Edward and late Raymond. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.