Vincent J. LICATA
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
LICATA - Vincent J.
September 25, 2021, beloved husband of Sharrie (nee Kotulak); dear father of Ashton (Sean) Tressel; loving grandfather of Grayson and Griffin; beloved son of Rosemarie and the late Joseph Licata; adored brother of Lisa Chmielewski; brother-in-law of Renee Kirwan and Ken Chmielewski; cherished uncle of Jillian, Alexa, Arabella, Zoey, Jason, Anthony, Nick, Alex and Brandon; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Oct
1
Service
7:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharrie, I'm so sorry for the loss of your husband. May God's love fill you with peace and comfort.You will be in my prayers.
Ann Busshart
September 29, 2021
