LICATA - Vincent J.
September 25, 2021, beloved husband of Sharrie (nee Kotulak); dear father of Ashton (Sean) Tressel; loving grandfather of Grayson and Griffin; beloved son of Rosemarie and the late Joseph Licata; adored brother of Lisa Chmielewski; brother-in-law of Renee Kirwan and Ken Chmielewski; cherished uncle of Jillian, Alexa, Arabella, Zoey, Jason, Anthony, Nick, Alex and Brandon; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.