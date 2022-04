LUCCI, Vincent - I Miss My Dad.

The loss of your father, no matter how old you are, changes your life forever. Your dad is your protector, who keeps you safe and secure. You never really get over the lose, you learn to live with it; and he is never far away from your thoughts. It's eight years, Daddy, and we will never forget. Love,

YOUR CHILDREN, MICHELLE, GARY, MAUREEN AND VINCENNE







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.