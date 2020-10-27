Menu
Vincent P. CAITO
CAITO - Vincent P.
October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Zambito) Caito; dear father of Mark (Anita) and Joseph (Lisa) Caito; grandfather of Vincent, Gianna and Joseph Caito; brother of Joseph (Rose) Caito, Anna (late Donald) Guerra, Michael (Sue) and the late Anthony (Lancine) Caito. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Margaret's Church on Friday at 9 AM. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face covering will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's name may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
