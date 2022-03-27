SCAMURRA - Vincent L.
Unexpectedly January 2, 2022, age 78 of Chicago, formerly of Cheektowaga. Son of the late Nazzareno and Lucy (nee D'Agostino); brother of Natalie (late George) McIntosh and the late Marian (late Thomas) Fritton, Lucille (late Norman) Salamone and Evelyn (Robert) Mooney; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Friday, April 1st, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, April 2nd, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Vincent was a graduate of Canisius College and received his Master's degree from the University of Chicago, where he worked and retired from. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.