Rose, my heart is aching at the loss of your dear Vince. There are no words to describe the emptiness that comes with the loss of someone you have loved and shared a lifetime with. Please know, dear friend, that you are in my heart. I´m heartbroken that i cannot be there today to offer comfort and share all the memories that you and I have had since we were little girls at our beloved St. Ann´s. I will be in touch. All my love to you and your beautiful family

Marlene Flury Friend January 9, 2022