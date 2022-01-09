Menu
Vincent A. WADE
Wade - Vincent A.
Peacefully passed January 6th, 2022. Born in Nanticoke, PA in 1932, resident of West Seneca and Haines City, FL. Much loved husband of Rose H. (nee Grandits) Wade; devoted father to Suzanne Murphy, Sharon (Robert) Crossen, and Sandra (Anthony) DeSimone; cherished grandfather to Christopher (Kate), Sarah (Steve Funderburk), Evan, Hannah, Stephen and Theresa Murphy, Daniel (Beth), Erin (Sam Brown) and Jennifer Crossen, and Chynna, Anthony and Gabriella DeSimone; great-grandfather of Rose and J.D. Murphy, Claire Funderburk and Nathaniel Crossen; dear brother of G. Michael (Lee) Wade, and Ann Herring; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Vincent was a dedicated veteran of the U.S. Navy, a graduate of Michigan State University and a retired finance manager of Continental Grain Company. Friends and family may visit Sunday, January 9th, from 1-4 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent will be held Monday, January 10th, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. (Please assemble at church). A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. To share online condolences, memories, donations, or flowers, please visit: www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Rose, my heart is aching at the loss of your dear Vince. There are no words to describe the emptiness that comes with the loss of someone you have loved and shared a lifetime with. Please know, dear friend, that you are in my heart. I´m heartbroken that i cannot be there today to offer comfort and share all the memories that you and I have had since we were little girls at our beloved St. Ann´s. I will be in touch. All my love to you and your beautiful family
Marlene Flury
Friend
January 9, 2022
