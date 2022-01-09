Wade - Vincent A.
Peacefully passed January 6th, 2022. Born in Nanticoke, PA in 1932, resident of West Seneca and Haines City, FL. Much loved husband of Rose H. (nee Grandits) Wade; devoted father to Suzanne Murphy, Sharon (Robert) Crossen, and Sandra (Anthony) DeSimone; cherished grandfather to Christopher (Kate), Sarah (Steve Funderburk), Evan, Hannah, Stephen and Theresa Murphy, Daniel (Beth), Erin (Sam Brown) and Jennifer Crossen, and Chynna, Anthony and Gabriella DeSimone; great-grandfather of Rose and J.D. Murphy, Claire Funderburk and Nathaniel Crossen; dear brother of G. Michael (Lee) Wade, and Ann Herring; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Vincent was a dedicated veteran of the U.S. Navy, a graduate of Michigan State University and a retired finance manager of Continental Grain Company. Friends and family may visit Sunday, January 9th, from 1-4 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent will be held Monday, January 10th, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. (Please assemble at church). A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. To share online condolences, memories, donations, or flowers, please visit: www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.