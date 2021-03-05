Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
COOKE - Vincenza J. (nee Blando) Of Buffalo, New York, March 3, 2021. Loving wife of the late Carl Cooke; cherished mother to Cheryl Cooke and Robyn (Jason) Cretacci; dearest grandmother to Ryan, Camilla and Carly; loving sister to John Blando and Joanne (Steve) Verney; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 7, from 4-7 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, New York 14210, where a service will immediately follow.
Mar
7
Service
7:00p.m.
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your Mom. My husband Tom and I always went to Rite aid. Your Mom always made our day when we would talk to her she always had a pleasant personality. She will be missed. My prayers and thoughts are with all your family during this very difficult time. Our trips to Rite Aid will not be the same.
Janice milbrand
March 7, 2021
Dear Robin, Cheryl, John, Joanne, & Family,
It was so sad to hear of Vinnie's passing. My heart goes out to you.
Vinnie and I went to Holy Cross together. Then we had the good fortune of meeting again when I taught at School #18 and the girls were students there. It gave us the opportunity to catch up and reminisce about the good old days. She was such a sweet person.
Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Hold onto the good memories and they will give you comfort during this difficult time.
Fondly,
Sharyn (Capozzi) Miller
Sharyn (Capozzi) Miller
March 6, 2021
Cheri,Robyn and Family
My heart is breaking for the pain that you are going through. Your Mom ( grandmother, sibling,aunt)was one special person and will be sadly missed by all that knew her.Cherish the memories and know that she is In Peace and reunited with the love of her life.
Rest In Peace my friend!
Angela Kilcoyne
March 5, 2021
I am sorry for the loss of your mom . she was a wonderful person. my prayers go out to you and your sister and the family love Linda jernigan