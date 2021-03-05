Dear Robin, Cheryl, John, Joanne, & Family, It was so sad to hear of Vinnie's passing. My heart goes out to you. Vinnie and I went to Holy Cross together. Then we had the good fortune of meeting again when I taught at School #18 and the girls were students there. It gave us the opportunity to catch up and reminisce about the good old days. She was such a sweet person. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Hold onto the good memories and they will give you comfort during this difficult time. Fondly, Sharyn (Capozzi) Miller

Sharyn (Capozzi) Miller March 6, 2021