Viola "Vi" BATTAGLIA
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Battaglia - Viola "Vi"
Of Orchard Park, NY, on December 14, 2021. Devoted wife of late Murphy Battaglia; beloved mother of Leonard (Mary Barth) and Charles (Susan) and late Roslind Battaglia; dear grandmother of Sarah Battaglia (Greg Sentilles); loving sister of late Salvatore, Rose, and Nancy; treasured friend of Charlene and Burt; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who Vi adored spending time with. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. A service will be announced at a later date. For service announcements, donations, and condolences, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
I send you my sincere condolences today. My childhood was shaped by the love of your family. So many memories! Your mom helped watch over me. She will always be fondly remembered.
Sharon Persing Tomasula
Friend
December 19, 2021
