Battaglia - Viola "Vi"
Of Orchard Park, NY, on December 14, 2021. Devoted wife of late Murphy Battaglia; beloved mother of Leonard (Mary Barth) and Charles (Susan) and late Roslind Battaglia; dear grandmother of Sarah Battaglia (Greg Sentilles); loving sister of late Salvatore, Rose, and Nancy; treasured friend of Charlene and Burt; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who Vi adored spending time with. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. A service will be announced at a later date. For service announcements, donations, and condolences, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.