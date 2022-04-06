Menu
Viola JARMON
FUNERAL HOME
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
347 Peckham Street
Buffalo, NY
JARMON - Viola (nee Young)
Transitioned from this life to Life Eternal, on April 2, 2022, at age 87. Leaving to grief her passing, but Celebrate her Life are her two sons, Superintendent Carver D. Jarmon Jr. and Deacon Lyle B. Jarmon Sr.; she also leave five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Levi Young; and a host of nieces and nephews. Viola worked for 32 years for E.C.M.C. Hospital as the Head RN in the Psychiatric Unit. She was also very involved in the C.O.G.I.C. WNY Jurisdiction #2, under the leadership of Supervisor Wilma Hughey and Bishop Glenwood Young, Sr. A Home-going Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, Wake at 11 AM, followed by Funeral at 12 PM, at Open Door #5 C.O.G.I.C., 1103 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Arrangements entrusted to BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
