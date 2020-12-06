Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Violet F. MEKA
MEKA - Violet F.
(nee Brautlacht)
December 1, 2020, at age 95, of West Seneca. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Meka; loving mother of Mary (late George) Pokojowczyk, Edward (Helen) Kast, Robert (Patricia) Kast; cherished grandmother of Brenda (Marc Smith) Pokojowczyk, Rachael Kast, Reuben (Jennifer) Kast, Eddie Kast Jr.; great-grandmother of Pvt. Michael, US Army, Daniel, Ethan, Helena; dear sister of William (late Eleanor), Donald (Barbara), and Patricia; predeceased by one sister and four brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 677-2727.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.