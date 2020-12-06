MEKA - Violet F.

(nee Brautlacht)

December 1, 2020, at age 95, of West Seneca. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Meka; loving mother of Mary (late George) Pokojowczyk, Edward (Helen) Kast, Robert (Patricia) Kast; cherished grandmother of Brenda (Marc Smith) Pokojowczyk, Rachael Kast, Reuben (Jennifer) Kast, Eddie Kast Jr.; great-grandmother of Pvt. Michael, US Army, Daniel, Ethan, Helena; dear sister of William (late Eleanor), Donald (Barbara), and Patricia; predeceased by one sister and four brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 677-2727.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.