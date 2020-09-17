Menu
Violet L. HINZ
HINZ - Violet L. (nee Phillips)
September 16, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Hinz; loving mother of Edward L. (Celeste Harris) Hinz, Patsy L. (late James) Delaney and Dawn L. (Frank) Zeczak; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Dan), Jason, Valerie (Maria), Jeannine, William, Carrie and Kimberly; adored great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of two; dear sister of the late Robert (late Aileen) Phillips, Viola (late Richard) Cooper, Dean (late Rita) and George (Evie) Phillips; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Violet's name to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
