KOLECKI - Violet Louise

(nee Domagala)

On October 20, 2020, Violet Louise Kolecki (Domagala) passed away peacefully at age 93, after a brief illness. Violet was a "stay-at-home-mom" before the term existed. But even by the standards of the era, Violet was an exceptional wife and mother and the absolute best Nana when grandchildren arrived. Her life revolved around her family and she devoted herself to loving, supporting and helping them. She loved her home town and was an active member of the PTA, past president at Drake School and the St. Rita's Society and was a founding member of the North Tonawanda Historical Society. Violet was born on her grandmother's farm in Colden, NY on June 30, 1927, to Bernice Domagala (Krajanowsk) and Walter Domagala. Violet lived her whole life in North Tonawanda growing up at 114 6th Avenue. She attended Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and School. She graduated from NTHS in 1945 and married John Kolecki in 1947. In 1948 she and John built their home at 196 Warner Avenue where she lived until July 2020 when she moved to Brookdale Niagara, NT. Her favorite place on earth was the log cabin she and John bought on Rankin Lake in Parry Sound, Ontario in1954 and where she spent every summer with her family and where her children and grandchildren still summer. Violet will be loved and remembered by those she is survived by her daughter, Maria Elena Ippolito (Kolecki); husband, John of Andover, MA; grandchildren, Michael Ippolito of Brooklyn, NY and Laura Ippolito of Bozeman, Montana; her son, Jan Florian Kolecki and wife Kelly (Nolan) of Wixom, Michigan; grandchildren, Gregory and Jana Kolecki; she was predeceased by her husband, John H. Kolecki and eldest daughter, Dr. Marcia Ann Kolecki of Brighton, CO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the "Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance," 14 Pennsylvania Plaza Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122. Violet will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Wake hours will be Sunday, 4-8 PM, at SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, 692-0271. NYS Covid-19 guidelines followed, face mask required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Avenue, North Tonawanda (please assemble at church) and due to Covid limitations there will be no service at the gravesite or luncheon after the mass.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.