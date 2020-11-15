Menu
Violet M. ANDERSON
ANDERSON - Violet M.
(nee Monbouquette)
November 12, 2020, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Leonard J. Anderson; mother of Richard (Bridget) Anderson and the late Judy Weston and Robert Anderson; grandmother of Tracey (William) Shickluna, Teresa (Brian) Weston, Jill (Sandy) Anderson, Rose Weston and Mark (Alexis) Anderson; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; sister of Madeline Zucco and the late Ellen Quinlan. Funeral Services will be private for Violet and her daughter Judy Weston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bible Fellowship Center. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
