BENKER-BECK - Virgilia M. (nee Benker) "Jill"
April 2, 2022, age 75. Proud mother of Jeremy Beck and Meredith "Molly" Beck-Joslyn and Richard Joslyn, Jr.; grandmother of Mackenzie, Julia, Emma, and Zoey; dear sister of Carol (nee Benker) and David O'Connor, Albert Benker and predeceased by David Benker and Joan (nee Benker) and Ray Lewis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from St. Louis Church, 35 Edward Street Buffalo, NY 14221, at 10:30 AM. Family and Friends welcome. Originally from Orange County, NY, Jill made her way to Buffalo in 1966, making it her home for over 55 years. If desired, memorial donations may be made in honor of Jill's commitment to Garden Walk Buffalo at www.gardenbuffaloniagara.com
or mailing donation to 371 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202.
