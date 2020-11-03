Menu
Virgina H. SZYDLOWSKI
SZYDLOWSKI - Virginia H.
(nee Bystrak)
November 1, 2020, age 92, after a long and beautiful life. Devoted wife of the late Leonard Szydlowski and dearest beloved of the late Chester Antkowiak; loving mother of Paul (Debbie) Szydlowski, Mark Szydlowski and Sue Martin and Sandra (Richard) Ogrodnik; adoring grandmother of Keith (Dana) Szydlowski, Ashley (Matt) Huefner, Hillary (Tom) Weir, Lauren (Alex) Ladowski, Samantha (Derek) Rudnick, Jillian (Patrick) Snyder, Alison and Garrett Szydlowski; proud great-grandmother of Thomas, Mayan, Brayden, Mackenzie, Henry, Lylia, Brynleigh, Grayson and Rhett; sister of the late Richard (Henrietta) Bystrak. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip the Apostle Church, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Wednesday and Thursday 3-7 PM. Virginia was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Justinettes and proud board member and Bingo volunteer. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.


Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
