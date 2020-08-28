ILARDO - Virginia A. (nee Sieta)

Of Hamburg, NY, August 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Ilardo; loving mother of Joseph, Mary (Daniel) Barone and Anthony Ilardo; dearest sister of Rose Julian; cherished grandma of Roselyn Ilardo and the late Olivia Barone. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS Peter and Paul RC Church, Hamburg, on Monday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. (HAMBURG CHAPEL).







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.