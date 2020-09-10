MANGANELLO - Virginia A. "Jean" (nee Dopler)

September 7, 2020, age 90, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Manganello; dearest mother of the late Joseph, Rev. Msgr. Salvatore Manganello, J.C.L., S.T.L., late Michael (Merrie), Kathleen (Daniel) Pilarz and Deborah (James) Zgoda; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Sophia (nee Tarras) Dopler; predeceased by brothers and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 12th, at St. Louis Church (Main and Edward Sts.) at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Church, 35 Edward St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.