Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia A. "Jean" MANGANELLO
MANGANELLO - Virginia A. "Jean" (nee Dopler)
September 7, 2020, age 90, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Salvatore Manganello; dearest mother of the late Joseph, Rev. Msgr. Salvatore Manganello, J.C.L., S.T.L., late Michael (Merrie), Kathleen (Daniel) Pilarz and Deborah (James) Zgoda; dear grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Frank and Sophia (nee Tarras) Dopler; predeceased by brothers and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 12th, at St. Louis Church (Main and Edward Sts.) at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Church, 35 Edward St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.