ARMKNECHT - Virginia L.
(nee Carlberg)
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Armknecht; loving mother of Cathy Lynn (Ronald) Campbell, Glenn M. (Debbie) Armknecht and Neil J. (Michelle) Armknecht; grandmother of Teal Marie. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM, in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation at www.roswellpark.org
. Your condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.