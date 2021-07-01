Menu
Virginia L. ARMKNECHT
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
ARMKNECHT - Virginia L.
(nee Carlberg)
Of Orchard Park, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William J. Armknecht; loving mother of Cathy Lynn (Ronald) Campbell, Glenn M. (Debbie) Armknecht and Neil J. (Michelle) Armknecht; grandmother of Teal Marie. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM, in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation at www.roswellpark.org. Your condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so very sorry to learn of Ginger´s passing, she was a stunning looking lady and a beautiful person inside, I´m grateful for the opportunity to have known her !
Anne Lopus
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Ruth Roder Ruh
Other
July 1, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to our cousins on the loss of Aunt Ginger...love sent to all of you!
Jeff, Dianna and Family
July 1, 2021
Ooh I´m so very sorry!! She was a lovely, caring and beautiful woman!! She will be missed...
Marci Parlato
Work
July 1, 2021
