Virginia BEDNARZ
BEDNARZ - Virginia
(nee Pattison)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 75 years to Chester Bednarz; devoted mother of Paula and Sheila Bednarz; loving daughter of the late William and Emily Pattison; dear sister of Gloria Jean (late Edward) Podkulski, Elizabeth Jane (late Bruno J.) Mariani, Shirley Mae Pattison and Diane Patricia Pattison; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Dear Paula and Shelia sorry to read your mom has passed. I remember how nice she was driving all of us to school.
AnnMarieDevarich Rosas
December 6, 2020